One taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in Tuttle

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed pursuit that began in Oklahoma City and ended in Tuttle led to one person being taken into custody.

It started as a traffic stop near S.E. Grand and Eastern around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

However, the driver did not stop and instead took off.

Officials tell KFOR speeds reached about a hundred miles per hour during the pursuit.

Police used stop sticks and the driver blew out two tires, but kept going. That’s when two police cruisers following the driver also hit the stop sticks.

One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Tuttle.

Eventually, police called their helicopter to continue the pursuit which went through Newcastle before the driver crashed in Tuttle.

Authorities tased the suspect who was then taken into custody.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

No other details have been released at this time.