One taken to hospital with “significant burns” following S.E. Oklahoma City house fire

One person is injured after a house fire in S.E. Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that left one person with significant burns.

Crews responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. Tuesday near S.E. 44th and S I-35 Service Rd.

Firefighters first on scene found heavy fire coming from the front and roof areas of the home.

Officials say the occupant of the home was found lying in the front yard with “significant burns” and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters had to approach the home with caution after hearing ammunition go off inside.

The main body of the fire was found in the living room and extended into the attic.

Fire officials say due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, fire department investigators and Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Unit are investigating the blaze. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says “this is normal procedure for fires involving fatalities or potential fatalities.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The property and contents are valued at $84,000 and damages estimated at $44,000.

No one else was injured.