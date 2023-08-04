PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One teen has been killed and two other teens injured in a car crash Friday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Friday near County Rd. 1590 in Pontotoc County.

Officials say the 14-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were injured in the crash. A 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

OHP says the vehicle departed the roadway to the left and overturned an unknown number of times.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.