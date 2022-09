OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents who were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in May will only have one week left to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Federal assistance can help residents pay for rent, home repairs, and many other disaster-related needs.

To apply, you can submit an application online or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.