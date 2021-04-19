One woman dead, 18-year-old arrested after shooting and police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One woman is dead and an 18-year-old is in jail after an overnight shooting and dangerous pursuit.

Neighbors say it’s a tight-knit community near S.W. 15th and Czech Hall Road.

Many of them stepped outside moments after the shooting happened.

“I did hear the car speed off after maybe a few minutes after the shooting,” said neighbor Michelle Walker.

Walker lives across the street from the victim, 36-year-old Emilia Koteen’s home.

Walker was getting ready for bed when she says she heard gunshots that left a family devastated.

“We heard the whole family screaming and then after that, just everybody kind of showed up at once,” she said.

A tremendous police presence arrived in the neighborhood on the far west side of Oklahoma City with no suspect to be found.

“A short time later, officers spotted his vehicle over around the area of I-240 and Western,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

They tried to pull him over but he refused to stop

“He ended up ramming a police car,” Knight said.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Javier Lewis, was eventually taken into custody near S.W. 44th & Western.

Police say one of Koteen’s family members was talking to Lewis when he fired shots at them.

“She apparently heard the gunfire, went outside and that was when she was shot and killed,” said Knight.

Walker, who lives with family members young and old, says it was a sleepless night for all.

“I was freaking out. I was scared because I wanted to make sure they were going to be OK,” she said.

A tragic evening rattled a neighborhood to its core.

“They’re really nice people. They did nothing wrong,” said Walker. “It’s just sad.”

Lewis was booked into the Canadian County Jail on numerous charges, including first-degree murder.