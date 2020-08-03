One woman injured in drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a gunman who injured a woman during a drive-by shooting.
Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, officials say the victim was at a gas pump near N.E. 23rd and Lottie when a man drove by and shot her in the arm.
An officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the area heard the shot and started to investigate.
The victim was able to spot the officer and ask for an ambulance.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
So far, there is no detailed description of the suspect.
LATEST STORIES:
- Edmond City Council expected to discuss possible change to start of mask mandate
- Californians renting out their backyard pools amid coronavirus closures
- ‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
- OU alumni, donor information exposed in ransomware attack
- Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge