One woman injured in drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a gunman who injured a woman during a drive-by shooting.

Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, officials say the victim was at a gas pump near N.E. 23rd and Lottie when a man drove by and shot her in the arm.

An officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the area heard the shot and started to investigate.

The victim was able to spot the officer and ask for an ambulance.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, there is no detailed description of the suspect.

