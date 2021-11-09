One woman killed in Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has died from her injuries following a large house fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 34th and Chester.

When crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof. However, officials say the roof had already started to collapse.

Soon after arriving, firefighters realized one person was still inside the structure.

“The initial crews found one patient that they pulled from one of the windows. Fire medics and other medics worked to take care of the patient on scene. They did transport her to one of the local hospitals,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Cathy Hayes.

The female victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries a short time later.

At this point, authorities have not released a cause for the fire.