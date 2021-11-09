One woman killed in Oklahoma City house fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has died from her injuries following a large house fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 34th and Chester.

When crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof. However, officials say the roof had already started to collapse.

Soon after arriving, firefighters realized one person was still inside the structure.

“The initial crews found one patient that they pulled from one of the windows. Fire medics and other medics worked to take care of the patient on scene. They did transport her to one of the local hospitals,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Cathy Hayes.

The female victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries a short time later.

At this point, authorities have not released a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter