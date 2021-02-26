One woman killed in early morning crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has died following an overnight wreck in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around midnight on Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a crash along Northwest Expressway and Rockwell Ave.

Investigators say three cars were traveling in the westbound lanes when one of them rear-ended another. The victim’s car drove off the side of the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Sadly, officials say the driver of that car passed away from her injuries.

At this point, authorities are still working to determine what caused the crash to occur.