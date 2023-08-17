UPDATE 8/17/2023 7:46 A.M.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect has passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a murder-attempted suicide Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened near NW 10th and Rockwell around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say three children and one adult woman has been killed. The suspect was taken to the hospital after shooting himself.

“As far as the relationship between the shooter and the victims, that hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it appears possibly some sort of, the suspect to the female victim, husband or boyfriend type of relationship,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say it is still early in the investigation.