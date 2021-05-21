One year later: Oklahoma Co. authorities continue to search for suspects in Spencer double homicide

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a double homicide that occurred in a Spencer neighborhood in the early hours of May 21, 2020.

Dominique Knight (Beanz), 27, and Madison Carter, 30, were shot to death while seated inside a parked vehicle outside a residence on Justin Place in Spencer around 2:15 a.m.

The gruesome scene was discovered around 7 a.m. when a neighbor walked outside and saw the passenger door open of a car in a driveway nearby.

The window was shattered.

When they looked inside, investigators say the neighbor saw 30-year old Madison Carter dead in the driver’s seat.

Madison James Carter

Just feet away, 27-year old Dominique Knight was found shot to death on the front lawn.

Dominique Knight

Officials say the shooter approached the vehicle on the driver side of the Lexus and began shooting into the vehicle, striking Carter multiple times.

Knight attempted to flee from the passenger side of the vehicle and received multiple gunshots before falling to the ground.

“One of the victims is in the driver’s side of the car and then the other one apparently following the shooting, attempted to get out or actually did get out of the vehicle and was attempting to go inside the house and did not make it,” Mark Myers with the OCSO said.

OCSO authorities say a vehicle they believe is a dark-colored Chevy Cruz or Impala is seen entering the neighborhood and then leaving shortly after the shooting with the headlights turned off.

Officials are hoping the public can help them identify the driver.

If you recognize the vehicle in that surveillance video, call the OCSO at 405-869-2501.

The family of Madison Carter issued the following statement on today’s grim anniversary:

“The morning of May 21st, 2020 is a morning that has shook our family forever. The morning we received the most devastating news a mother or father could ever receive; the news that our son had been murdered. To say that this transition in life has been difficult would be an understatement. We have been forced to try and move forward with our lives with an everlasting hole in our hearts. We miss him dearly, his children miss him, and that is one of the most difficult parts about it. Having to explain to his children that their daddy is not here and that he’s not coming back. It isn’t fair to them. And no child should have to deal with this. Though during this time we are dealing with an abundance of pain, grief, and disappointment; today we are strong. We know that God makes no mistakes, and we are confident justice will be served.”