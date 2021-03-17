One year later: Oklahoma restaurants starting to recover from COVID-19 restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been one year since Oklahoma restaurants were forced to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions are now officially gone, but their impact is still being felt across the state.

“It was a tough year for us. It was very, very tough,” said Mohammad Mahaoud, the owner of Granny’s Kitchen.

Mahaoud says opening a new restaurant during the pandemic was not ideal, but he’s grateful his restaurant is still standing.

“I’m really blessed that we made it last year…We stand on our feet and we were blessed,” said Mahaoud.

Jim Hopper, with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, says it has estimated that nearly 65,000 restaurant workers were laid off and the industry lost half a billion dollars over the last year.

“It’s been tough. It is coming back but it’s going to be very difficult to replace that lost revenue,” said Hopper.

Mauhaoud says Granny’s Kitchen was also forced to lay off many of its employees.

“Some of them, they find another job, some are just on government assistance. We told them that we will call them back when things opened back up,” he said.

Mauhaoud says just in the last few weeks, he’s been able to rehire most of his employees.

“Just in the last three weeks, we’ve brought everybody back,” said Mauhaoud.

Hopper says the restaurant industry is resilient and will survive.

“Our industry is very resilient,” said Hopper.

“Things are gonna get better, things are gonna get way, way better,” said Mauhaoud.