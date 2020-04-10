One-year-old girl marks fourth death in tragic McIntosh County crash

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A one-year-old girl is now the fourth death in a tragic head-on crash that happened last month in McIntosh County.

The crash occurred on March 29 just after 5:30 p.m., on US266 near County Road NW4090, approximately two miles east of Hitchita.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was coming up on a Chevrolet Silverado when the Equinox “for an unknown reason, went left of center,” hitting a Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

The 28-year-old driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition. Her two passengers, ages one and four, were flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

OHP says the four-year-old girl passed away the day after the crash, and the one-year-old girl died from her injuries on April 3. The current condition of the driver is unknown.

The report states the driver of the Jetta, Erwin Christensen, 62, of Bristow, and his passenger, Janet Christensen, 62, also of Bristow, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Silverado were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to “left of center.”