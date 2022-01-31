OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With winter weather in the forecast for later this week, Oklahoma Natural Gas and Oklahoma Gas and Electric are both gearing up after last February’s snow storm left many Oklahomans without power for weeks.

“We’ve been able to purchase more storage at some more predictable prices than we were last year,” Liza Stegar, a spokesperson for ONG, told KFOR on Monday.

That’s one way ONG is hoping to keep Oklahomans warm in the event of winter weather later this week.

“In addition to that, we’ve made some pipeline infrastructure enhancements in areas where there were low pressure issues during the storm last year,” Stegar said.

That snow storm in February of 2021 hit Oklahoma hard, leaving many Oklahomans without for weeks.

This week could bring similar conditions.

“We’re going to drop below freezing Wednesday morning and then stay below freezing, possibly until Sunday afternoon,” the 4Warn Storm Team’s Emily Sutton said Monday.

Ice and snow are possible.

Like ONG, OG&E is preparing as well. They’ve already begun the process of staging around 3,000 restoration crews around the state.

“As it pertains to last February, we’re consistently preparing for extreme weather conditions and we’re investing in our power grid with smart communication technology. That technology will help us with faster outage identification and automatically rerouting power to as many customers as possible in order to minimize the number of outages,” Trisha Koelsch, a spokesperson for OG&E, said.

Last week, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted 2-1 to approve a plan for ONG to use state-backed bonds to pay back an estimated $1.3 billion owed for energy used in February 2021. The estimated cost to most customers $7.82 per bill for 25 years.

A similar plan is in place for OG&E.

With the approved bond plan, ONG’s charge of $7.82/a month over 25 years adds up to $2,346, and OG&E’s $2.12/a bill over 28 years comes to $712.32.