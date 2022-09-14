OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to fall, Oklahoma Natural Gas customers will see their bills going up.

Recently, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a plan to allow ONG to collect additional costs that were associated with the February 2021 winter storm.

ONG officials say the average residential customer will see a monthly charge between $6 and $10 on their bills.

Customers who use less than 50 dekatherms of gas each year will pay $6.33 a month. Customers who use more will pay $10.04 a month.

Low-income customers will not be part of the increase.

Officials say the charge will be a standard monthly fee added to customers’ bills for the 25-year term of the bond.

For more information, visit ONG’s website.