OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As inflation continues to hit Oklahoma families, another utility company has announced that it is seeking a rate hike.

Oklahoma Natural Gas Company has filed an Application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to request a base rate increase.

ONG says it is seeking an increase of $19.6 million in base rates.

The company says the increase is “necessary to recover increased business costs and natural gas infrastructure investments.”

The proposed increase would add about $1.95 a month to the average customer’s bill.

Public comment will be heard by the Corporation Commission’s Administrative Law Judge at 1:30 p.m. on July 13 in Courtroom 301 at the Jim Thorpe Office Building, located at 2101 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

All interested persons may appear and provide comments at that time. Public Comment may also be given on July 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://www.zoomgov.com/ j/1610504725.

In addition to the opportunity to appear and be heard at 1:30 p.m. on July 13, the public may submit written comments by mail to the Clerk, Oklahoma Corporation Commission, 2101 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73105, or by email to CS@occ.ok.gov. Written comments should be titled as “Public Comment” and clearly reference “PUD 202200023.”