OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although bitter temperatures and below-zero wind chills are expected to continue across Oklahoma, officials at Oklahoma Natural Gas say they are prepared to keep Oklahomans warm.

On Thursday morning, ONG reported that all of its systems are performing well and are still delivering natural gas safely to customers with no interruptions.

Officials say they expect all of the systems to remain functional and reliable.

ONG also says that its storage is prepared for the colder temperatures and increased demand.

In the meantime, ONG officials say their team will continue to monitor the winter weather throughout the state to determine if changes need to be made.