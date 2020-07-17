Online dashboard launched to give Oklahomans a look at state efforts to become Top 10 in critical categories

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Governor’s Dashboard of Metrics has been launched, giving Oklahomans an overview of the state’s efforts to become Top Ten in the nation in critical categories.

“Oklahoma can and should be a Top Ten State,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “In order to ensure we are effectively pursuing this vision, we have created an easy to understand scorecard that helps our state leaders and agencies monitor how we compare on the national level and make informed decisions in order to move the needle in key areas.”

You can access the dashboard by clicking here.

The dashboard’s metrics are sourced and include a breakdown of the methodology behind each data point.

The dashboard shows that Oklahoma is currently Top Ten in the following four categories:

• Energy Affordability: Retail Price per Kilowatt Hour (1st)

• EPA Region 6: Days with 8-Hour Ozone (1st)

• Opioid-related Drug Deaths Rate of Oklahomans (9th)

• Juvenile Custody Rate (per 100,000 Children (9th)

“While the Governor’s Cabinet has been using the scorecard in its meetings throughout 2020, the dashboard was first rolled out to all state agencies during the virtual Governor’s Leadership Summit on July 16, 2020,” the news release states.

