OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Grab your dancing shoes and your appetite and head over to Greek Fest OKC this weekend at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in northwest OKC.

“I’m not Greek but I do come here every year,” said Blake Davis.

Now in its third decade, the weekend long celebration offers live music, authentic Greek food, a market and more for the whole family to enjoy.

“The best part of the weekend is getting to see everyone enjoy this Greek food and the culture that we experience and getting to share that with everyone else,” said Margo Gianos.

“I’m so proud of my culture. My parents actually met here at church ,” she added.

“Come and take a tour of the church while you’re here, it’s so gorgeous and beautiful, nothing like you’ve seen before.”

Organizers said all of the food is prepared fresh daily, and presented in a way to make visitors feel like they are in a village in Greece.

“We do everything, our church, we cook here, We use all the purest ingredients, our ladies work relentlessly to make everything [real] Greek,” said Michael Komis.

“Everything is so different and good, probably need to try everything,” he added.

“We want to make them part of our family. Show them what Greek life is truly all about,” added Tony Chiconas.

Organizers and participants alike said the experience offers a real glimpse into Greek culture.

“I have not been to Greece, but it it feels like it’s authentic to me,” said Alexander Barlas, who attends the church with his family.

“My “Yaya”, thats Greek for grandmother… [the food] tastes like her cooking,” he said.

“We can dance and stuff over here,” added his daughter Chloe, pointing to several dancers on a nearby stage.

“When you emigrate over you want to keep that dance and that tradition alive, so our great grandparents taught and now we perform it on stage to keep those villages traditions alive,” said Michael Akins, one of the dancers.

“Join us on stage, we’ll teach you how to dance,” he added.

The festival runs through the weekend: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers said proceeds from the event go to Project Beloved, an organization that supports victims of sexual assault.