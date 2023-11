OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Canoo, an electric fleet vehicle manufacturer, debuted its factory with an opportunity to see the assembly floor where the first motor vehicles built in Oklahoma since 2006 will be produced.

The facility is near 1-40 and Morgan Road, with hiring opportunities still available depending on worker experience.

Canoo says they have invested heavily in the state and hope to start production quickly as the demand is higher than what they can deliver currently.