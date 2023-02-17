OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In celebration of Black History Month, residents will be able to tour a three-story home that was built by one of the city’s African-America pioneers.

The three-story home, located at 3101 N.E. 50th, was built in 1937 by Dr. Wyatt Slaughter, Oklahoma City’s first Black physician.

“[They] were very generous, very civic-minded,” said Doris Youngblood, who owns the house with her husband. “Dr. Slaughter was a prominent person, but still concerned about his neighbors. He helped many of them start businesses. The first African-American library, Dunbar Library, was started in the Slaughter Building in Deep Deuce.”

The 4,754-square-foot home will be open to visitors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, and again on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

The home has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2018.

“It is to me an honor to continue to keep this home open,” Doris Youngblood said. “Dr. Slaughter was on the board of Avery Chapel AME Church, and church events were held at their home. Every July 4 they invited the community there for a cookout. They were great examples of loving your neighbor.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Slaughter came to Oklahoma from Alabama in 1903 and is responsible for delivering hundreds of babies, including Ralph Ellison. He died in 1952, and members of his family lived in the house until the 1970s.