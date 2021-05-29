Opening ceremony to launch Pride Month in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance will kick off Pride Month with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, June 1.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kerr Park.

The ceremony will include the following:

A reading of a proclamation declaring it Pride Month in Oklahoma City.

An overview of OKC’s queer history by Councilman James Cooper.

Rainbow Awards

Recognition of 2SLGBTQ+ leaders for their community efforts and Pride Parade Grand Marshals.

A rainbow ribbon will then be cut, officially recognizing the start of Pride Month in Oklahoma City.

“This Pride Month kick-off event gives a nod of gratitude to how far we’ve come as we honor those who helped get us where we are and those who’re still doing the hard work in our state today,” said Hannah Royce, OKC Pride Alliance President. “And with Pride month comes the reminder we’re not only gathering to celebrate our communities and our history, but we’re doing so in solidarity with other oppressed groups, and to demand social and economic justice worldwide.”

The Opening Ceremony is free to attend. Alcoholic beverages provided by Barefoot Wines and Equity Brewing, an Oklahoma-based, female-owned craft brewer, will be on hand.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with a happy hour. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.

Visit okcpridealliance.org/opening-ceremonies for more details about the Pride Month Opening Ceremony.