OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration ‘Opening Night’ will not be returning after serving the metro for over 37 years, according to the Arts Council of Oklahoma City.

“We just realized we could bring so much more to the many other events we have planned throughout Oklahoma City,” said Executive Director of the Arts Council Angela Cozby.

Cozby said the attendance to the event itself has been on the decline with last year seeing around 5,000 people.

Opening Night is a celebration that includes vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. Cozby said that volunteers were hard to find for the event, especially in terms of finding them to work on a holiday.

A look at last year’s ball rise at Opening Night OKC. {KFOR}

“There’s so much more that the Arts Council brings to the table with expanding our creative agency. We can push our Fresh Paint Mural Project, this program partners local BIPOC artists with professional muralists who assist them as they create an 8’ x 8’ masterpiece,” said Cozby. “Then we can really focus on Art Moves which brings free pop-up art displays and performances to areas across Oklahoma City and will offer a wider variety of locations moving forward.”

Along with the cancelation of Opening Night comes a sudden change to the long-held tradition of the Festival of the Arts.

Cozby said that the festival will move from six days long to four with longer hours.

“With that, we’ll also have the ability to enhance the festival-goer’s experience,” said Cozby. “Something you could see is a really great top-of-the-line band on Saturday night.”

KFOR asked people around the downtown metro what they thought about the cancelation of the New Year Event.

“It’s really sad to see it go, I loved going to Opening Night with my family,’ said Kendall. “I honestly think more should be done to pull volunteers in. Whether that’s getting the word out through the news or what.”

“I honestly don’t really like crowds so I’m completely okay with it being canceled. Especially if it can help bring about new programs and activities to other areas of the city,” said Kelisha. “No, I don’t really think every city has to have a ball drop and fireworks to celebrate the New Year.”

“It’s kind of weird that they are canceling it, is anyone taking it over or is it done completely,” said Meg.

Fireworks always came with Opening Night. {KFOR}

Cozby said that they still own the giant ball and anyone is welcome to take on the task of throwing a New Year’s event if they would like to.

“In terms of the fireworks and the ball we’re not sure but we are more than happy to rent it out to the right partner,” said Cozby.

If you would like to help volunteer for the Art Council’s upcoming events you can do so by going to their website.

Cozby said that applications for next year’s Festival of the Arts will start being accepted July 29.