Opening Night returns to Oklahoma City with in-person events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While families are getting ready for Christmas, organizers of Opening Night say they are making preparations for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Organizers say Opening Night will take place in person at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Dec. 31, beginning at 7 p.m.

“Last year’s virtual event at the ballpark went extremely well and we are excited that this year we can fill the stands with people once again to enjoy the festivities in person,” says Peter Dolese, ACOKC Executive Director.

Performers range from Americana/roots rock to jazz, opera, rock ‘n’ roll, and more.

Food trucks will be on hand outside the gates along Mickey Mantle Drive. Also, four artists will premiere their murals as part of FRESH PAINT, a project to promote aspiring young artists in the black, indigenous, and people of color community.

The night will end with a fantastic fireworks extravaganza and the traditional Rising Ball at midnight.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, especially when entering indoor access points.

Wristbands are available for purchase at your local 7-Eleven store and online HERE. Opening Night’s kickoff event, the Finale 5K will take place earlier that day at 3p.m. Registration for the Finale 5K is now open at artscouncilokc.com.