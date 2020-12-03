Opening Night to be celebrated virtually on New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On the night 2020 ends and 2021 begins, Oklahoma City’s popular New Year’s Eve bash will be held the same way most other 2020 events have – virtually.

Opening Night, a New Year’s Eve spectacular put on each year by Arts Council Oklahoma City, will not be a ticketed event this year, according to an Arts Council Oklahoma City news release.

The event will be held as a free virtual livestream.

Opening Night volunteer Co-Chairs Colby Wedel and Mark McBride and Board President Kati Christ decided to hold Opening Night festivities virtually to protect community members’ health and safety.

“Sadly, with ever increasing cases of COVID-19 in our city and state we had to rethink how to produce Opening Night this year,” said Executive Director Peter Dolese. “Since the pandemic began, we’ve had great success virtually livestreaming several of our other programs such as Art Moves and Sunday Twilight Concert Series. Those experiences will help us create a fantastic livestream Opening Night. A free virtual experience just makes sense right now so our entire community can enjoy it safely.”

The bash was originally planned as an outdoor event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with several safety protocols for guests to roam the park while enjoying interactions with artists and musical acts.

However, the health and well-being of community members became a more pressing priority as COVID-19 cases surged.

“We have been working closely with OKC County Health Department to look at various scenarios for Opening Night and together we have come to the conclusion, it should not be a ticketed event,” says Dolese. “In person gatherings in the magnitude created by events like Opening Night are not safely part of our current reality,” Dolese said.

Project Director Seth Lewis said offering Opening Night through livestream was always going to be a key factor in this year’s celebration.

“We are excited to continue production at the fabulous Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. We’ll still have bands performing on the field and various locations throughout the park creating a virtually dynamic experience for the community in the safest way possible,” Lewis said.

The Finale 5K run, Opening Night’s kickoff event, is also virtual this year.

Further information and updates about the livestream will be available soon at ACOKC’s website. Registration is now available on the website.

LATEST HEADLINES: