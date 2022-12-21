OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local nonprofit has received a $10,000 donation and 380 bikes from Walmart corporate.

Bikes for Kids. Image courtesy Walmart corporate.

According to Walmart, Operation Bikes for Kids plans to give the 380 bikes to kids across the state and use the $10K donation to purchase more bicycles for the cause. The bikes are going to local children in every county, especially kids from low-income families.

“Receiving your first bike is a memory none of us will ever forget,” said Amanda Ashdown, Walmart’s senior manager of community relations for the southwest U.S. “This time of year can be stressful for many families, and Walmart is thrilled to play a part in making this season a little brighter for these communities.”

Bikes for Kids. Image courtesy Walmart corporate. Bikes for Kids. Image courtesy Walmart corporate. Bikes for Kids. Image courtesy Walmart corporate.

Walmart says they have been taking part in this event for more than seven years to provide thousands of bikes for kids in the Tulsa area. 2022’s Bikes for Kids grew to reach kids across Oklahoma and the event collected 1,300 bikes, filling a local football stadium.

“We’re grateful to Walmart and our other community partners for stepping up to support our mission year after year,” said Jason Whorton, a spokesperson for 106.1 The Twister Bikes for Kids. “The joy on the kids’ faces is worth the effort, and we’re excited to continue growing this event in the years to come.”