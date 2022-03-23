OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman who operated behavioral health facilities in Oklahoma was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for her role in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Janice Wrenn, who was formerly known as Janice Briggs, operated behavioral health facilities in Oklahoma City and Edmond.

The investigation began after the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received an allegation that Briggs Family & Youth Association submitted false claims to Medicaid.

Investigators learned that in addition to the false claims initially reported, Wrenn continued to submit claims after termination of contracts by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

In December, Wrenn was found guilty of six counts of Medicaid fraud.

At the sentencing hearing, she was ordered to pay $393,934.86 in restitution.

“Medicaid fraud steals taxpayer money that is intended to pay for medical care for low-income Oklahoma citizens,” said Attorney General John O’Connor. “My office remains dedicated to partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to combat fraud and abuse of the state’s Medicaid program that helps vulnerable Oklahomans. I appreciate the work by our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in successfully prosecuting this case.”