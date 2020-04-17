Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma to hold virtual career fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma are holding a virtual career fair Saturday, April 18.

OSSO’s Academic Advantage College & Career Fair will start at 9 a.m. through the GoToWebinar platform, which you can access by clicking here, according to an Oral Surgery Specialists news release.

The event will provide the following:

Expert advice from leading local medical specialists on their unique pathways through higher education and training and ways students can successfully navigate through the rigorous medical field.

Credible guidance on what college admissions are looking for from college applicants and how students can stand out.

Resources to strengthen college applications, including volunteer, internship, and job shadowing opportunities. Virtual attendees will also have a chance to earn prizes such as an iPad Pro, Amazon Fire tablet, iFLY gift card, and two scholarships worth $250.

The event was originally going to be held in person for its second year, but state oral surgeons decided to move it online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 aspiring medical students virtually participate in the career fair.

Anyone can attend the career fair, but you will need to RSVP to be eligible for the prizes and scholarships mentioned above. Click here to RSVP.