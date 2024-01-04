OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oregon man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday for travelling to Oklahoma with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) became aware of images that appeared to show an adult male sexually abusing an underage girl. HSI was able to identify the child, who identified the male suspect as Stubbs, and told investigators that Stubbs traveled from Oregon to Oklahoma in October 2020 to sexually abuse her.

Flight records reportedly confirmed that Stubbs traveled to Oklahoma in October 2020.

Stubbs allegedly found the victim online and attempted to contact her following the incident after she says she blocked him from her social media accounts.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Stubbs pleaded guilty and admitted he travelled to Oklahoma with the intention to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Stubbs was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 360 months in federal prison followed by supervised release for life, and was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti.

“This lengthy sentence is proof that the predatory behavior of sexually exploiting children will not go unpunished,” said Robert Melton, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle Division HSI Dallas. “As result of a tip from the HSI Cyber Crimes Center and exemplary work by HSI special agents and federal prosecutors, this defendant is behind bars, preventing him from ever harming a child again.”