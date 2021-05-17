Organization brings smiles, fun to special needs kids in Oklahoma

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – When the world closed down due to COVID-19, many Oklahomans found a bit of fun at Oklahoma lakes and rivers.

Fishing seems to be the perfect pastime in the COVID-19 world.

On Saturday morning, some kids with special needs got a chance to cast a line in Moore.

They caught a couple of largemouths that produced some large smiles.

“They are very excited about it. They have been talking about it for weeks,” said Daniel Byard, director of The Adapting Worlds Foundation.

Almost 20 kids, of all skill levels, had some serious fun in Moore on Saturday.

“It’s a big deal, it’s a big deal. They don’t have a lot of opportunities like a lot of other ones, so we set this up to give these kids something to do. Get out of the house and have some fun,” said Josh Wells, of Adapting Worlds.

The kids are part of Adapting Worlds Foundation. It’s a new non-profit that promotes inclusivity for those with intellectual and physical disabilities by offering adaptive sporting events.

“When COVID hit, we really couldn’t form leagues so we decided fishing is a fun activity where people can social distance in their family units and have fun,” said Byard

Their first fishing event was canceled by weather last fall but Saturday was warm enough to string a line, put on a bobber and a minnow, and cast away.

“There are some kids that are out here that have never touched a fishing pole before and never would think they would be able to either. This is very special, not just for the kids but for the people helping too.

Police officers with the Moore Police Department were on the scene to help.

Organizers say they want to promote teamwork, fitness, and social interaction for the most severely underserved individuals.

There are plans to start soccer, baseball, basketball, and bocce ball leagues for the kids.

“This is awesome for us to finally get things together and get the ball rolling. It’s just amazing to see all people from all over the community come together and help out this event and make the children smile and have a great day,” said Wells.

Thanks to donations from local businesses, all the participants got to keep their fishing poles.

Organizers say their next big event is a 5K on June 5.

If you want more information on Adapting Worlds, email Daniel.byard@gmail.com.