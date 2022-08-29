OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice has several cases before the Oklahoma Supreme Court challenging abortion restrictions and bans.

The organization calls the bans dangerous, outdated and confusing, while some pro-life advocates call the bans a huge win for the state.

“This is very much an equal rights issue. The baby has a right to life,” said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Randal.

“These are a threat to every pregnant Oklahoman’s health, safety, and future,” said Rabia Muqaddam, with the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Muqaddam is the group’s Senior Staff Attorney, leading the challenges in Oklahoma.

“Banning abortion subjects, people who are pregnant, to grave physical, emotional, and economic risks,” said Muqaddam.

One of the bills the organization is challenging has been on the book since 1910, but was recently brought back after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

“That was when women did not have the right to vote and when segregation was still enshrined in Oklahoma’s law,” she said.

The other ban being challenged makes performing an abortion a felony, which could land a doctor in prison for 10 years or face a $100,000 fine.

Representative Olsen said it’s good for Oklahoma.

“This is the greatest victory for human life in the last 50 years,” said Rep. Olsen.

Muqaddam says the organization argues the bans are not only dangerous, but demeaning.

“When you’re forced to carry a pregnancy to term, the state has basically redirected your entire life and conscripted you for the purpose of child bearing,” said Muqaddam.

They also argue the bans are confusing.

“One of the craziest things that’s happening is Oklahoma has four overlapping bans in effect,” she said. “You can’t have a law that’s so vague that people don’t even know what the governing operative things are.”

Rep. Olsen said the bottom line is very simple.

“My advice is, don’t get an abortion,” said Rep. Olsen. “When you have an abortion you are ending a human life and, in fact, you are murdering a human life. That’s a terrible crime.”

“They care more about their beliefs, about something that lives in pregnant peoples’ bodies, than they care about the person themselves,” said Muqaddam.

“If we follow God’s order and we get married before we have children, if a man will work hard to provide for his family, if the woman will cherish that life, things will go well,” said Rep. Olsen.

The Center for Reproductive Justice is also challenging, what they call, vigilante-style laws on abortions. It allows someone to sue another person who got, or helped someone get an abortion.

The OCRJ hopes the state supreme court will make a decision soon.