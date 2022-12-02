OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization is working to fulfill the hopes of children who might be forgotten this Christmas.

The Education and Employment Ministry is a nonprofit organization that aims to help families involved in the legal system.

Organizers say TEEM serves people who have been involved in the criminal legal system, providing pre-trial support, reentry services, and service to veterans.

TEEM case managers also identify families who could use help during the holidays.

Organizers say these families often have to pay fines, go to classes, and complete other tasks. All of those things can make it difficult to find resources in the budget for gifts to go under the tree.

In mid-December, those parents or guardians are invited to shop at no cost to them for gifts for their children at the TEEM ‘Toy Shop.’

“The toys distributed through TEEM’s Toy Shop are given to children who are often

overlooked during the holiday season,” said Kris Steele, Executive Director. “It is a miraculous

event when a child is reminded of their worth and feels valued.”

Organizers say children don’t fully comprehend the consequences of their parents’ situation, so this program can help maintain hope in the face of hardship.

TEEM is currently accepting donations of toys. Toys can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, through Dec. 14.

For more information, contact TEEM at (405) 235-5671.