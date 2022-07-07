OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local ministry team is working to provide necessary supplies to Oklahoma City’s homeless and low-income population.

The Education and Employment Ministry began collecting hygiene products for its annual Hygiene Drive on July 1.

Through Sept. 1, community members can donate shampoo, deodorant, toiletries, and other necessities to collection boxes around Oklahoma City.

The items will be distributed to low-income and homeless individuals who have been impacted by the criminal justice system.

TEEM’s mission is to break cycles of poverty and incarceration by providing resources and education to those in need.

Organizers say the donations build confidence, give comfort, and reflect the dignity and respect of each person.

TEEM hopes to collect 7,300 hygiene items over the two-month time period.

“At TEEM, we know that each item makes a major impact and can help change someone’s outlook on life. When we give items to our participants it shows that someone in the world cares for them and is in their corner. I hope that people are able to feel connected and part of the solution by helping to meet those basic needs that can be taken for granted,” said Matt Staples, TEEM volunteer coordinator.