Organization creates petition to push Oklahoma leaders to reopen state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials work to analyze when the state will hit its peak of the coronavirus pandemic, an organization is pushing local leaders to reopen businesses across the state.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs created a ‘Working Oklahomans’ petition, calling on state and local officials to begin lifting the ‘shelter-in-place’ orders by May 1.

“The extreme measures imposed by state and local governments were to make certain that hospitals would not be overloaded by COVID-19 patients,” said Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA), a free-market think tank. “There is no longer any valid reason to fear that scenario. Therefore, it is time to allow people to return to work. The longer officials drag this out, the greater the number of employers that will be forced to close their doors forever and the greater the unnecessary financial devastation for working Oklahomans who lose their jobs.”

Officials across the state began implementing ‘shelter-in-place’ orders in March amid the growing number of coronavirus cases across the state.

So far, 2,357 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 131 patients have died from the virus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said state leaders were looking at data to indicate when it would be safe to open the state again.

“Our curve is flattening in Oklahoma,” Gov. Stitt said during a news conference on Wednesday. “We are making tremendous progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.”

Stitt says that Oklahomans need to continue practicing social distancing, wash their hands frequently, and limit their trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

“We are working on plans to reopen our state, but let me be clear, we are not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Stitt cited recent data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which pushed Oklahoma’s peak back to April 30. The latest data suggests that Oklahoma will only need around 880 hospital beds at the surge.

“We are in fantastic shape with hospital beds,” he said.

However, the IHME data also suggests that Oklahoma might see a dramatic spike in the number of deaths related to COVID-19.

Last week, the IHME graph predicted that Oklahoma would see 697 deaths related to the virus by August 4.

Now, that number has jumped to 929.

“Governor Stitt and his team are taking all factors and scientific data into consideration in order to make responsible decisions to protect the health and safety of Oklahomans,” a statement from the governor’s office read.

Stitt decided to extend his ‘safer at home’ order through May 6 for the vulnerable population.

“I know Oklahomans are frustrated and ready for life to get back to normal,” he said.

At the same time, he says state leaders are coming up with guidelines to reopen restaurants and non-essential businesses in a safe way.

Stitt said that state officials and medical experts will continue watching the data to make further plans about relaxing some restrictions.