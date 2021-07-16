Organization giving away millions of dollars in healthcare to uninsured Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In Oklahoma, around 600,000 people are without health insurance.

One group is trying to make sure those without access to life-saving healthcare don’t go unnoticed.

“We have a mission to be a catalyst to help individuals gain access to healthcare who wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” said Jeanean Yanish Jones, the Executive Director of the Healthcare Alliance for the Uninsured.

The organization exists because of the great need for access to quality healthcare.

Yanish Jones says the organization is entering a new chapter where they will be able to help more Oklahomans than ever before.

Two donations have enabled the organization to hire what they call navigators, who help individuals connect with quality, specialized healthcare, free of charge.

An organization plans to give free healthcare to uninsured Oklahomans.

Martha Wight is one of the organization’s navigators, and she is perfect for the job.

“I came out of retirement to do this because I feel like it’s a need that needs to be met,” said Wight.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Wight says the help is available to anyone and everyone who is uninsured and needs it.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a resident of the state…it doesn’t matter if you are an American or not…Call us, and we will in a loving and caring manner, guide you through this system.”