Organization hoping to entice remote workers to move to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A local organization says it is hoping to attract remote workers from across the country to pack up and move to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With many companies embracing remote workers, more Americans are able to move to destinations that fit their lifestyles while earning a living.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Remote announced a new homeownership initiative that will offer selected members $10,000 towards the purchase of a home in Tulsa.

The median home price in Tulsa is $157,000, so organizers say the grant can be used to cover nearly one-third of a down payment.

To receive the full cash grant towards a home purchase, accepted members must purchase an owner-occupied residential property in Tulsa. In return, they will receive a single lump-sum upon the completion of the home purchase.

Organizers say they know moving to a different city can be a big decision, which is why they offer virtual and in-person visits for participants to get acquainted with neighborhoods and locations.

In addition to a $500 travel reimbursement, Airbnb is partnering with Tulsa Remote to help members stay in a Tulsa neighborhood of their choice. Participants can receive a $150 Airbnb coupon to try out different locations around town.

“This new program makes home ownership more attainable for many program applicants,” said Sofia Noshay with Tulsa Remote. “With greater flexibility in how to apply the $10,000 grant, it not only gives members the opportunity to reach long-term financial goals but also establishes them in our community through home ownership and immediate connection with our network.”

To be eligible for the program, individuals must be a permanent resident of the United States, show consistent income, be at least 18 years of age, currently live outside of Oklahoma with the ability to work remotely and commit to moving to and living in Tulsa for at least one year.

Applications and more information can be found at Tulsa Remote’s website.