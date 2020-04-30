Organization hosting drive-thru donation event to help homeless youth

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is asking for donations to help provide essential items for homeless youth.

Pivot, A Turning Point for Youth, announced that it is organizing a donation drive-thru event for Tuesday, May 5.

Organizers say the drive-thru donation event will help collect urgently needed resources for teens while also providing an opportunity for a little safe social interaction.

“This pandemic has been hard on our community and we see it affecting young people who were already struggling to survive and thrive,” Jennifer Goodrich, Pivot president and CEO said. “While our processes have adapted, we are still working to ensure they have the items and support they need.”

Community members are encouraged to donate the following items:

Masks

Cleaning supplies

Non-perishable food

Fruit cups or fruit snacks

Microwaveable meals

Individual granola or cereal bars

Deodorant

Body wash

Shampoo and conditioner

Single packs of toothbrushes

Sunscreen

Hand sanitizer

Washcloths

Plastic dinnerware (dishwasher safe)

Handheld can openers

Ponchos

New socks

New underwear

Twin sheet sets

Pillows.

Officials say they cannot accept used clothing or household items.

“This event will help ensure we have much-needed supplies for youth and help us stock up on supplies for our newest service, The Point at Pivot, a drop-in center and overnight shelter for young people up to age 24,” Goodrich said.

The donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 5.

Donors can stay in their cars and safely drop off items to staff and board members.

Pivot is scheduled to open in June and will provide youth access to laundry, showers, meals, medical and therapeutic services, and a computer lab.