Organization hosting event to help Oklahomans with rental assistance

eviction notice photo

As moratorium end date looms, state agencies prompt struggling renters to seek out financial aid

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who need help with rental assistance can get help at a local event.

Community Cares Partners has partnered with OKC First Church of the Nazarene to help families apply for rental and utility assistance through Emergency Rental Assistance funds.

The next Rental Assistance Application Station will be held at the Chelsea Manor Apartments, located at 6300 N. Meridian Ave., on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is open to Oklahoma renters who need rent or utilities assistance and are:

  • Financially impacted, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19 including being on unemployment
  • At risk of housing instability or homelessness
  • At or below 80% area median income.

Applicants need an ID, a check stub or other proof of income, a copy of their lease, and a utility bill.

So far, CCP has distributed over $83 million and helped over 19,500 Oklahoma households.

