OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national organization is coming to Oklahoma City to help care for pets who are living on the streets.

The Street Dog Coalition is hosting an animal clinic on Thursday, Feb. 23 for pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Volunteers will be performing free veterinary exams, vaccines, and preventatives for pets.

The exams will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Shelter, located at 1724 N.W. 4th St.