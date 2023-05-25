A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is hosting a free COVID-19 booster clinic to help seniors prepare for the summer months.

The FDA recommends that seniors get a COVID-19 booster if it has been more than four months since their last shot.

In order to help seniors stay up-to-date, Valir PACE is offering a free community vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 25.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valir PACE, located at 721 N.W. 6th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open to the public but you can register ahead of time by calling (405) 609-3688.