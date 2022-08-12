BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization that works to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder is hosting a fundraiser later this month.

Operation Freedom Outdoors is set to host the “Save the 22 Gala” on Aug. 20 in Stratford.

Every day, 22 veterans lose their battle with post-traumatic stress.

Operation Freedom Outdoors seeks to eliminate the loss of fallen heroes by connecting them with a source of brotherhood and camaraderie.

“Through these relationships and creating a sense of belonging, we can assist our veterans and first responders with various challenges,” Matt Alexander, president of Operation Freedom Outdoors, said. “We are here, serving those who serve us.”

This year’s gala will be held at the Circle M Lodge in Stratford and includes dinner, live and silent auctions, and guest speakers.

“Our organization has been working hard in our communities for many years by providing outdoor therapeutic endeavors and building a support system of camaraderie and awareness across our hometowns,” said Wes Brozek, OFO board member and chair of this year’s gala.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online.

Live auction items include a guided bull elk hunt, guided turkey hunt, 6 day archery whitetail hunt and more.

All proceeds from the gala benefit Operation Freedom Outdoors.