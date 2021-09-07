Organization launches ‘Releaf 2021’ to replace trees destroyed in winter storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After harsh winter weather destroyed plants and trees across the metro, a local foundation says it is working to help community members rebuild their gardens.

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation announced that it is providing 400 trees and 70,000 daffodil bulbs to help the community recover from the winter storms in 2020 and 2021.

“Community beautification has been a cornerstone of the community foundation since 1991,” OCCF President Nancy Anthony said. “After the ice storm last October and the subfreezing temperatures in February, helping our community recover was a natural and necessary extension of these efforts.”

Organizers say that the devastating weather damaged or destroyed much of the Oklahoma City metro tree canopy.

“When you lose trees, especially in great quantities like this, it’s extremely important to restore that tree canopy,” said Brian Dougherty, director of OCCF’s parks and public spaces initiative. “Over the next several months, Releaf 2021 will provide us the opportunity to work closely with neighborhood associations throughout the metro that are preparing for succession planting in ungated portions of their neighborhood frontage, medians, greenbelts and parks.”

The organization is launching ‘Releaf 2021.’

Neighborhood associations that fall in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Tree Canopy Area can apply for trees for succession planting.

Applications are being accepted until Oct. 6 and trees will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. To apply, click here.

Qualifying organizations can also apply for ‘Rebloom Oklahoma’ until Oct. 27.