Organization launching ‘Fresh Start’ summer hygiene drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma nonprofit organization says it is collecting hygiene products for low-income and homeless individuals in the community.
The Education and Employment Ministry says it works to break cycles of poverty and incarceration by providing resources and education to those in need.
Organizers say basic needs are not always met for individuals who have been incarcerated. Without a job, transportation, housing, or money, starting fresh can be nearly impossible.
The nonprofit says it is hoping to help those in need by collecting hygiene products for its annual Hygiene Drive.
Through Sept. 1, community members can drop off shampoo, deodorant, toiletries, and other necessities at collection boxes around Oklahoma City.
The most needed items include:
- New underwear
- New socks
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Deodorant
- Wash cloths
- Band-aids/ first aid supplies
- Tote bags/ reusable bags
- Toothpaste
- Hand sanitizer
- Wipes
- Sunscreen.
“We hope that people are able to feel connected and part of the solution by helping to meet those basic needs that can often be taken for granted,” said Nikki Sharber, TEEM volunteer coordinator.
Organizers say with unemployment rates high and the coronavirus pandemic, the need for hygiene products is even greater than in the past.
Over the next two months, the organization hopes to collect 7,300 hygiene products.
