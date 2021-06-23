Organization pledges $1 million to help Oklahoma arts community recover from pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Artists and local arts organizations have been struggling since the coronavirus pandemic brought life to a halt.

Recently, Allied Arts surveyed 30 local organizations and calculated a total loss of over $33 million due to the pandemic.

“The toll on our arts organizations related to the pandemic was staggering and continues to be a challenge,” said Allied Arts President and CEO Deborah McAuliffe Senner.

Fortunately, help is on the way.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund announced that it is committing $1 million to Allied Arts over a three-year period to help nonprofit arts organizations.

“As we emerge out of a pandemic year, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund is committed to helping restore the educational, visual, and performing arts that are vital to a thriving society and economy,” said Christian Keesee, President, Kirkpatrick Family Fund. “Oklahoma arts organizations have endured an astounding blow: millions of dollars in lost revenue and hundreds of jobs eliminated, setting our once thriving organizations back to statistics they haven’t seen in over a decade in some cases. Our hope for this gift is that Oklahomans are encouraged to also consider increasing their support to help propel the trajectory of arts and culture in Oklahoma for future generations to enjoy.”

“Allied Arts expects recovery to take three to five years, “said Elizabeth Eickman, Director, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, “We want to encourage businesses and individuals to join us in our support of the Allied Arts annual campaign and arts organizations in central Oklahoma as they work to bring their vital programs and services back to pre-pandemic levels.”