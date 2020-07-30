Organization providing 20,000 face masks to teachers across Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As teachers and students across the state prepare to head back to class next month, many are learning just how different this school year will be from years past.

Most major school districts across Oklahoma will have some type of mask requirement for teachers and students.

Now, Professional Oklahoma Educators announced that the organization will be distributing more than 20,000 masks to its members across the state as they prepare to go back to school.

“With PPE in high demand, this is one way our organization can help teachers safely return to the classroom,” said Ginger Tinney, executive director of POE.

In a survey of POE membership, nearly half of the 1,433 respondents said their school district is providing staff with masks, face shields, and other personal protective equipment.

