Organization providing free school supplies to grandparents raising grandchildren

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren will be able to receive some help with school supplies from a local agency.

Sunbeam Family Services is providing free school supplies to grandparents, age 55 and older, who are raising their grandchildren in the absence of parents in the home. They must live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, or Logan counties.

Applications for this program are due May 31 and the supplies will be distributed on July 24.  

This year, over 500 children will benefit from the school supply assistance program.   

“Grandfamilies need support more than ever,” said Talena Ford, senior engagement project manager. “This year, we will not only have school supplies in each backpack, but we will also provide resources that are current and applicable for each grandfamily.”  

For more information, or to apply for school supply assistance, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org/GRG or call (405) 609-8812.

