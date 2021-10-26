Organization to provide free warm showers to Oklahoma City homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization is working to help those who have found themselves homeless in the Oklahoma City area.

The Beheard Movement is working to help the homeless by providing safe and warm showers, haircuts, clothing, and food.

“We believe that everyone has a story and every story has the potential to change the world,” said Evan Dougoud, founder and president of Beheard Movement.

The organization will bring a mobile shower event to the parking lot of the Church of the Open Arms, located at 3131 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Organizers say there will also be massage therapy at the event and Mental Health Association Oklahoma will provide medical screenings and information about several programs.