Organization to unveil monument to honor soldiers who disappeared in 1962

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over 59 years after a military flight disappeared, a national organization is hoping to bring some comfort and closure to the families.

On March 16, 1962, the Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, a military mission plane, went missing with 93 US Army soldiers on board and 11 crew members.

MSgt. Harold Lamonde Curry, of Mangum, Oklahoma, was on board at the time of the crash.

Due to the complexities surrounding the mission, the names of all those who have been lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say that since they didn’t die in combat, their names would not be added to the wall.

Now, Wreaths Across America is currently looking for Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 family members in order for them to meet each other for the first time.

Officials say they will unveil a monument honoring those lost on the flight on May 15 in Columbia Falls.

In addition to the monument unveiling, All Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 families will be invited to take part in the Wreaths Across America Remembrance tree program.