Organization working to help Oklahoma seniors stay safe, feel connected during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As many Americans are staying at home more often to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, they still must go to the store to get essential items like groceries and medicine.

While this task may come as a needed break for some, it can be a terrifying ordeal for the elderly or the immunocompromised.

Although 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild, the virus has been known to cause severe symptoms in the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying health conditions.

Now, a local organization is working to make sure that high-risk individuals don't have to leave their house and risk exposure, even in order to get essential items.

Hey Neighbor OKC is an organization that offers grocery delivery services and support for seniors and at-risk individuals during COVID-19.

In order to protect citizens from germs at the grocery store, volunteers will take a person's order and deliver it directly to their home. Organizers say the service is free, but the individual still has to pay for their own groceries.

Also, volunteers have been creating care packages to include basic essential items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and canned and dry goods.

While staying home is safer for everyone, it can get lonely to be away from friends and loved ones.

Hey Neighbor OKC also has a 'Touched by an Angel- Dial -a-Senior Line' to help ease that loneliness a bit. Volunteers are assigned a senior to call each week to provide conversation for those in need.

If you would like to volunteer or ask for assistance, visit the organization's website or call (405) 252-1011.