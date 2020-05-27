Organizations giving back COVID testing lab on ‘National Beef Burger Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although some parts of the country are dealing with a beef shortage, a local group is making sure that volunteers who are on the front lines of COVID-19 testing are able to enjoy ‘National Beef Burger Day’ in style.

May 28 is designated as ‘National Beef Burger Day.’

In honor of the occasion, the Oklahoma Beef Council and Eskimo Joe’s teamed up to sponsor a beef burger luncheon for the staff and volunteers of the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at OSU.

The organization has become the predominant testing group for COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

“There is so much gratitude that needs to be expressed to so many individuals who have done yeoman’s work protecting the health of Oklahomans during this crisis,” said Becca McMillan, chairperson for the Oklahoma Beef Council and a rancher from Mannsville, Okla. “However, the work of the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at OSU hits a special note with us. As farmers and ranchers, we depend upon its services and we feel a sense of pride that the organization has now been recognized nationally for the incredible work they have done protecting human health. The staff and volunteers are a testament to resiliency and resourcefulness in Oklahoma.”

“We’re thrilled to partner and bring the wonderful taste of an Eskimo Joe’s Classic beef burger to the deserving staff and volunteers at the OSU lab, “ said Stan Clark, CEO and Founder of Eskimo Joe’s. “National Beef Burger Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate their contribution and thank them for serving Oklahoma at such a critical time.”

In celebration of ‘National Beef Burger Day,’ the Oklahoma Beef Council is asking consumers to share photos of their favorite beef burger and use the hashtag #BeefBurgerBrag and tag @BeefitsWhatsForDinner on Facebook.

‘Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner’ will be giving away a grilling pack to several people. The contest closes May 29 and the winners will be announced on June 1.