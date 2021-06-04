Organizations hosting job fair for hospitality industry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, several organizations are getting together to host the Central Oklahoma Hospitality Job Fair.

The free job fair will take place on Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moore Norman Technology Center’s South Penn campus, located at 13301 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

A variety of hospitality jobs will be available including hotel guest services, waitstaff, culinary, banquets, housekeeping, attractions, maintenance, operations, and management positions.

“The hospitality industry is ready to ramp up hiring and fill positions at all entry levels from front-line to management,” said Ida Fryhover, MNTC Workforce & Economic Development Coordinator. “We’re excited about this opportunity to meet with people who are ready to jump back into the hospitality and service industry.”

The event is open to the public and free to attend. No registration is required for job applicants.

Job applicants are encouraged to bring numerous resume copies, wear interview-ready attire and be prepared to interview onsite.

“As summer travel increases, we’re eager to help our hospitality industry partners fill open part-time and full-time positions and welcome travelers to Oklahoma City,” said Zac Craig, President of the OKC CVB.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

